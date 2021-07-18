Messages from God - Refuse these Shots, Even they they Threaten to Kill You

Jesus said: “My people, all of the money in the world will not help you get into heaven. To come to heaven you need to be humble and repent of your sins by frequent Confession. If you inherit some money, you need to thank the survivors, and have Masses said for the deceased. You only need enough money to survive. After that you can even donate substantially to some worthy causes. You know this money system is going to crash, and your money could become worthless. At your judgment it will be your prayer life and good deeds, as well as how much you loved Me and your neighbors, that will count for where souls are placed in heaven. The souls, who loved Me the most, will gain the reward of a higher level in heaven. So do not be concerned about how much money you have in the world when you die, because you cannot take your money with you past the grave. I count your spiritual wealth in your amount of prayers and good deeds you performed on earth. I will store all of your graces and merits in your personal treasure box in heaven for the day of your judgment.”-----------------mRNA Vaccine Inventor: I Risk ‘Being Assassinated’ For Speaking Out Against Experimental COVID Shots-------------UN Setting Up Massive Internment Camps for the Unvaccinated-------------VAERS website Goes Offline After COVID Vaccine Deaths Skyrocket-------------Communism's 45 goals to destroy the United States...