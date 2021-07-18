BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Messages from God - Refuse these Shots, Even they they Threaten to Kill You
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1187 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
105 views • July 18, 2021
Jesus said: “My people, all of the money in the world will not help you get into heaven. To come to heaven you need to be humble and repent of your sins by frequent Confession. If you inherit some money, you need to thank the survivors, and have Masses said for the deceased. You only need enough money to survive. After that you can even donate substantially to some worthy causes. You know this money system is going to crash, and your money could become worthless. At your judgment it will be your prayer life and good deeds, as well as how much you loved Me and your neighbors, that will count for where souls are placed in heaven. The souls, who loved Me the most, will gain the reward of a higher level in heaven. So do not be concerned about how much money you have in the world when you die, because you cannot take your money with you past the grave. I count your spiritual wealth in your amount of prayers and good deeds you performed on earth. I will store all of your graces and merits in your personal treasure box in heaven for the day of your judgment.”
-----------------
mRNA Vaccine Inventor: I Risk ‘Being Assassinated’ For Speaking Out Against Experimental COVID Shots
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mrna-vaccine-inventor-i-risk-being-assassinated-for-speaking-out-against-experimental-covid-shots/
-------------
UN Setting Up Massive Internment Camps for the Unvaccinated
https://banned.video/watch?id=610123081028a917bb600354
-------------
VAERS website Goes Offline After COVID Vaccine Deaths Skyrocket
https://banned.video/watch?id=61032154ede8c11ba40fe1c9
-------------
Communism's 45 goals to destroy the United States...
https://www.tldm.org/news7/communisminamerica.htm
Keywords
jesus christeugenicsthe warningjohn learytribulationsevent 201
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Epidemiologist says the CDC’s flu shot numbers rest on a flawed study design

Cassie B.
From within: Research reveals diet, not creams, may be the true key to firmer skin

From within: Research reveals diet, not creams, may be the true key to firmer skin

Ava Grace
Review Suggests Pistachios May Support Sleep, But Human Trials Needed

Review Suggests Pistachios May Support Sleep, But Human Trials Needed

Coco Somers
The wonder of catnip: A plant with surprising benefits for human health and wellness

The wonder of catnip: A plant with surprising benefits for human health and wellness

Laura Harris
Phase 2 Trial Tests Vitamin C in Early-Stage Blood Disorders; Primary Goal Missed, Survival Signal Reported

Phase 2 Trial Tests Vitamin C in Early-Stage Blood Disorders; Primary Goal Missed, Survival Signal Reported

Edison Reed
Exercise Physiologist Shares 5 Tips to Burn Calories While Walking

Exercise Physiologist Shares 5 Tips to Burn Calories While Walking

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy