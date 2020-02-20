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8 Interesting Facts About The Coronavirus (COVID-19)
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66 views • February 20, 2020
You might be getting increasingly worried about the outbreak of coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China in December of 2019.
The virus has spread to Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Taiwan, North America, Europe and Australasia. There have been over a hundred reported deaths in China, and a small number of deaths have been reported outside of China.
Here are 7 interesting facts about the coronavirus we bet you did not know...
The virus has spread to Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Taiwan, North America, Europe and Australasia. There have been over a hundred reported deaths in China, and a small number of deaths have been reported outside of China.
Here are 7 interesting facts about the coronavirus we bet you did not know...
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