Media Lies Cross the Line in the Fremont Nebraska Anti-ICE Protest Fiasco: Defamation in the Crosshairs

A January 2026 incident at a Nebraska high school protest involved a vehicle and pedestrian contact, leading to injury and citations. Media coverage highlighted initial reports, while video and official outcomes provided context. Public figures commented, sparking discussions on reporting accuracy and accountability.
View the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/media-lies-cross-the-line-in-the
