FULL SHOW Assange Ideas Man warns of 'Turnkey Tyranny'; 186k Gazans dead? Starmer Russia war blunder

New PM OKs Kiev Hitting Russia with UK missiles, Ministry of Defence put Starmer back in his box
Series: State Of The City reports
Subtitle: Assange Kiwi Ideas Man on 'Turnkey Tyranny'; Lancet: 186k Gazans dead?
– Matt O’Branain from the Julian Assange campaign joins Tony and Martin. Matt, from NZ, had been campaigning to free Assange for many years and came to UK for this reason.
– Matt recently met General Petraeus and asked him whether the incarceration of Julian Assange was good for America.
– It was Matt’s idea in 2022 to have a human chain around Belmarsh high-security prison where Julian was being held but DEA and Stop The War SWP boss John Rees changed it
– No comeback for trigger-happy Israeli killers. Plus 972 Magazine – IDF troops have no rules and can shoot as they please. False flag Buca massacre. ‘I’m bored, so I shoot’:
– Assange plea came after warning that U.S. would lose extradition fight
– WIKILEAK ENDS THE IRAQ OCCUPATION 1: WikiLeaks website publishes classified military documents from Iraq By CNN Wire Staff October 25, 2010
– WIKILEAK ENDS THE IRAQ OCCUPATION 2 Fri October 21, 2011 President Obama announced that virtually all U.S. troops will come home from Iraq by the end of the year
– Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital hit in Kiev, Ukraine – false flag? Other false flags involving NATO. Kremlin says Ukrainian fire hit Kyiv children’s hospital
– Press infiltrated by secret services. TikTok good for getting information out. Need internet free from censorship with control over privacy.
– Presstitutes Embedded in the Pay of the CIA: A Confession from the Profession (2019) by Dr. Udo Ulfkotte
– Inside the British Army’s secret information warfare machine They are soldiers, but the 77th Brigade edit videos, record podcasts and write viral posts.
– Use of AI in multiple surveillance – war position. Israel’s ‘Where’s Daddy?’ AI system helps target suspected Hamas militants when they’re at home with their families,
– Turnkey Tyranny: Surveillance and the Terror State Connecting Edward Snowden’s revelations about NSA surveillance with inequality, climate change and the “war on terror,”
– Artist Trevor Paglen argues that future administrations will respond to environmental and economic crises with the authoritarian tools of a rising “Terror State.”
– War on Gaza: Death toll from Israeli assault could exceed 186,000, Lancet warns Letter published by experts in the medical journal estimated some 10k people could still be buried
– Declassified – US flights to Israel from Cyprus airbase – UK planes with weapons for Israelis – Revealed: America’s secret special forces flights to Israel from UK base on Cyprus
– Crispin Blunt saying UK could be committing war crimes by supporting Israel Crispin Blunt released under investigation Reigate MP Crispin Blunt has been released
– Declassified – Israel money to Labour Kier Starmer track record. Apparatchiks of Political Parties have destroyed political morals Israel lobby funded half of Keir Starmer’s cabinet
– Keir Starmer’s Labour Party boosted by £19.5m from just 11 donors – this is who they are We have taken a look at the 11 donors who have boosted the Labour Party.
– New Bristol MP Carla Denyer if private water companies get their way, your bill could be rising by a whopping 44% – all while they’re still paying their shareholders dividends.
– Together Declaration – Milliband to ban combustion cars quicker. Are diesel cars more polluting than petrol?
– Overall CO2 emissions of a diesel car tend to be lower. In use, on average, this equates to around 200g CO2/km for petrol and 120g CO2/km for diesel.
– UK missiles to Ukraine – Telegraph. Dual state – security state has a veto. What’s in Covid vaccines?. Covid leaked from Wuhan lab.
– New UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis – WW3 coming? Russian nuclear missiles.UK has to be ‘incredibly careful’ to avoid direct Russian retaliation
– Moscow expecting EU/US to ESCALATE Ukraine war with Russia. Alistair Crooke, former MI6, on Judge Neopolitano show – Russian’s cross after Sevastopol beach attack.
– Courageous political candidate Jose Vega shouting – warmongering US must stop before WW3. Pro-war, anti-China politician Matt Pottinger on stage at the Asia Society
– RFK junior – Independent of the broken two party system It’s “We The People” Not “We The Corporations” Learn how Kennedy will end corporate capture.
– Ikbail Mohammed, pro Palestinian, wins Dewsbury and Batley. Newly elected MP speaks at pro-Palestine protest following UK election.
– NOT The BCfm Politics Show presented by Tony Gosling