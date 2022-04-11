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TOWER TECH'S CALL POLICE & SHINE HIGH POWERED LIGHTS IN MY EYES FOR ASKING QUESTIONS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY!
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61 views • April 11, 2022
*Image quality should be 1080* I have talked with a lot of crews and they were all really nice and professional. This group had all 3 men acting like children, participation in harassment, and lying 🤥 to a police officer after calling in a false report! So they already called the cops and then decided to give me a “Sun Tan” as he called it! Pointing high powered lights into my eyes and at my face! Good thing I’m not prone to seizures. Why are these three men meeting at the tower and all sitting in the biggest Liars car? Is that standard procedure for Ericsson’s tower technicians? Thanks 4 watching help me get the word out share, like, & subscribe! MAD❤️God bless!🔥
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL MANY MORE INTERVIEWS WITH TOWER TECHNITIONS! CJ BLAZE: https://www.youtube.com/c/CJBLAZE
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
Email: [email protected]
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com
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PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL MANY MORE INTERVIEWS WITH TOWER TECHNITIONS! CJ BLAZE: https://www.youtube.com/c/CJBLAZE
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
Email: [email protected]
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com
CREATORS RECOMMENDED:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19RvZaoKbsuZhXdomSNkdw
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXecwIGEWzBexLI_YKL0ug
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNkWgYXw5xXDGtaOVyVwpQ
AURA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5w0JXOTkKMTXey9np1lACw
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip3P60N47jXTxSSaMjV2w
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jjqiroG51QQCsWOtsiBCQ
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_aTGhs2PvMwKkd-D1nvQ
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwFkq5bF87NBBOc6vKpQJw
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