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TOWER TECH'S CALL POLICE & SHINE HIGH POWERED LIGHTS IN MY EYES FOR ASKING QUESTIONS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY!
CJ BLAZE
CJ BLAZE
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61 views • April 11, 2022
*Image quality should be 1080* I have talked with a lot of crews and they were all really nice and professional. This group had all 3 men acting like children, participation in harassment, and lying 🤥 to a police officer after calling in a false report! So they already called the cops and then decided to give me a “Sun Tan” as he called it! Pointing high powered lights into my eyes and at my face! Good thing I’m not prone to seizures. Why are these three men meeting at the tower and all sitting in the biggest Liars car? Is that standard procedure for Ericsson’s tower technicians? Thanks 4 watching help me get the word out share, like, & subscribe! MAD❤️God bless!🔥
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL MANY MORE INTERVIEWS WITH TOWER TECHNITIONS! CJ BLAZE: https://www.youtube.com/c/CJBLAZE
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
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