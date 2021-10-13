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I ask Phoenix cop if he would volunteer to help protect our border: He turns his back on me.
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80 views • October 13, 2021
Loyal US citizens who want to join our border crisis group to protect our border email me your name, city, state, phone optional to: [email protected]
The government at all levels is refusing to protect our border from foreign invasion as required in Article 4, Section 4 of the US Constitution..and Arizona statute SB 1070.requiring local police to help arrest and deport illegal aliens.
National security teams recruiting in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego for urban counterinsurgency and border security operations.
The government at all levels is refusing to protect our border from foreign invasion as required in Article 4, Section 4 of the US Constitution..and Arizona statute SB 1070.requiring local police to help arrest and deport illegal aliens.
National security teams recruiting in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego for urban counterinsurgency and border security operations.
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