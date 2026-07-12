Ep. 1972: Rest In Shame, Senator Lindsey Graham & Can We Trust Our Feelings?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Sen. Lindsey Graham Dies at 71
https://www.theepochtimes.com/...
* Senator Lindsey Graham's Freedom Index
https://freedomindex.us/legisl...
* Can We Trust Our Feelings?
https://off-guardian.org/2026/...
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
#LindseyGraham #Politics #Feelings #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance