Dr. Peter McCullough: "Justice Will Have to Come" For The FDA
Published Thursday |
"The FDA caused harm," expressed Dr. McCullough.

"The FDA's actions [horse paste propaganda] led to unnecessary deaths. And I think justice will have to come. The FDA now should be broadly sued."

Dr. Peter McCullough is a revered MD and one of the most prominent critics of the Covid-19 response. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.

