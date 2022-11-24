Dr. Peter McCullough: "Justice Will Have to Come" For The FDA

"The FDA caused harm," expressed Dr. McCullough.
"The FDA's actions [horse paste propaganda] led to unnecessary deaths. And I think justice will have to come. The FDA now should be broadly sued."
Dr. Peter McCullough is a revered MD and one of the most prominent critics of the Covid-19 response. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.