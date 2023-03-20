Create New Account
DeSantis Responds To Trump Potentially Being Arrested Tuesday
199 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published Yesterday |

Here is Ron DeSantis' much anticipated response to Trump potentially being arrested on Tuesday for a misdemeanor of having allegedly giving Stormy Daniels "Hush Hush Money" about their supposed affair. #DeSantis2024

Watch the Full Video (No CBDC in Florida) on Ron DeSantis' Rumble Channel: www.rumble.com/v2dz4iw-no-cbdc-in-florida.html 

