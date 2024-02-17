2/16/24 Navalny, Munich, Trump NYC $335M, Chow Death

2/16/24: Today, Trump fined $335M by Judge Engeron as Biden uses Navalny "death" as Ukraine war fundraiser. Meanwhile, Mitch McConnel's sister-in-law, Angela Chow found dead of "drowning" in her tesla on a pond at her estate....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Here are the links for today’s video:
Trump given $335M fine after NYC verdict:
https://thenationalpulse.com/2024/02/16/breaking-far-left-ny-judge-orders-trump-pay-355m-in-letitia-james-trump-org-case/
Trump Speech after NYC verdict:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-live-president-donald-trump-responds-to-350-million-civil-fraud-trial-verdict/
CPAC in DC! Use code WARROOM for $95:
Tickets:
https://secure.cpac.org/w/event/6509bf80038fdc36fd50eb8b?tt=2&page_id=6509bf93a69ff4a7af314bab&source=test
Please get ACTIVE with True The Vote!
Support a criminal investigation of Fanni! ACTION!
Get involved to secure USA Elections:
https://lindelloffensefund.org/the-plan/
Please! Help Secure Elections! Present Wolf's Bill to your State Senators!
https://dailyclout.io/election-transparency-accountability-and-inclusion-act-model-law-dailyclout-and-american-voters-alliance/
Apple Pro Vision Users Return product for harm:
https://nypost.com/2024/02/15/tech/apple-vision-pro-users-return-3-5k-headsets-say-they-cause-extreme-headaches-motion-sickness-like-a-torture-session/
Navalny "death":
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/16/russian-activist-and-putin-critic-alexei-navalny-dies-in-prison
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/elderly-joe-biden-freezes-several-seconds-as-he/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/was-russian-opposition-leader-navalny-cia-op-former/
https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis-post/what-the-media-wont-tell-you-about-alexei-navalny/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/as-kievs-war-situation-deteriorates-ukraines-zelensky-signs/
Kamala at the Munich Conference:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/02/19/remarks-by-vice-president-harris-at-the-munich-security-conference/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2024/feb/16/europe-live-leaders-gather-for-munich-security-conference
Munich Security Conference 2024:
https://securityconference.org/en/msc-2024/
Biden in E. Palestine OH warzone:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/dont-sniff-me-east-palestine-residents-protest-joe/
80th Anniversary of Operation Hailstone as Senate drops $3.2B funding from National Security Bill:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Hailstone
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.