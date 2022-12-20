Fathers Protecting Children from Groomers Under Attack

Far-left hate groups and their allies in the media are ruthlessly attacking fathers and others seeking to protect children from predators and groomers sexualizing them in public schools and beyond, Florida Fathers for Freedom founder Elon Gerberg told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. Gerberg, who is Jewish and organized a recent rally to protect children along with a Hispanic woman and a homosexual, has been attacked as a "hater" for exposing the predatory grooming of children in schools. While he's pleased that moms are starting to get more involved, Gerberg believes fathers must stand up to protect their children from those seeking to undermine their innocence. "We send our kids to school to learn how to read, write, and do math, not to be sexualized," he said, calling on dads to get involved.





