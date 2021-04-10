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Protect Free Speech 2 Protect Children
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20 views • April 10, 2021
This clip was sourced from the Robert David Steele #UNRIG channel. The full video is, for those not already familiar with it, a quick introduction to the symbols pedophiles tend to use. It was mirrored from some other channel, it's titled PEDOGATE 2020 PT.3 - SYMBOLISM & PIZZAGATE 2.0 and is roughly 40 mins duration. I won't provide a link because I don't want to seem like I'm poaching and it should be easy to find with a search.
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