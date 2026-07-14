Smith & Wesson Model 41 Lazy Ampersand Edition - Minuteman Review

AmbGun Smith & Wesson Model 41 Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/sw-model-41





Smith & Wesson Model 41 1961 vintage

Lazy ampersand On barrel, slide and magazines.

Cocked indicator and Metal mag followers confirm the pedigree

Original checkered Walnut grip





The 46 ounces of steel help keep things steady…resists “dragging wood” and Wyoming wind. Rounds per size and weight falls well in arrears of the P17, but this is not a carry pistol. The 41 costs about ten times as much as the P17. From a different perspective, $47/ounce for the 41 vs $20/ounce for the P17. But those 46 ounces are all steel and wood. No polymer.





The Smith 41 field strips easily…not quite as easy as a Ruger MK IV, but pretty close. The pistol is renowned for being supremely accurate. Its two pound trigger is probably the legacy source of the phrase “breaks like glass”. Extraordinary.





The trigger is so good, it’s going to take me a while to adapt. I took a shot at an AQT…I didn’t score “rifleman”, but I am confident that I will soon squeak out a 210 or better with the 41.





Besides the trigger, I also need to learn to keep my thumbs clear of the slide rails. Doesn’t take much contact to generate a malfunction. At one point I thought it would be nice to have serrations on these rails to permit press checks, but I concluded a thumb slick surface is best.





The safety is not meant for easy or rapid manipulation. My right hand UCL torn thumb is unable to reach it. I have to manipulate it with my left hand when shooting right handed.





No ambi mag release, safety or slide release, but otherwise the pistol feels good in either hand.





I ran through 100 rounds of CCI standard velocity. I had a few malfunctions. Alll but one were due to dragging thumb. One failure to fire…maybe a light strike.





Besides pursuing a Rifleman AQT, I am thinking of taking the 41 afield in pursuit of Snowshoe hare this winter. Being a precision target pistol, hunting is not ideal. But for a couple hunts a year, I think it’ll do fine if I clean it thoroughly in advance and apply some dry lube. Carry in a full coverage chest pack. Wear thin gloves, so I don’t suffer a premature ND. Then carefully clean and reapply lube after being “out there”.





The top of the 7 ⅜” barrel has light diffusing serrations. My “lazy ampersand” 41 has no predrilled holes for optics mounts, but current production 41’s do. I had some difficulty locating the front sight atop the black AQT silhouettes. Holding in the white off the target, getting my front sight focus, and moving into the black. Very nice clicky elevation and windage adjustments on the rear sight…1/2 MOA per click.

Nice contrast. My cheap, plastic KelTec P17 provides security for the classic, expensive, and cultured Smith and Wesson Model 41.