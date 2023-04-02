Live Chat with Paul; -121- Ken Johnston NASA Moon secrets Solved + other UFO clowns circus jerkers

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFO vids , UFO clowns and Ken Johnston who is he and why did he lie about lots of stuff to do with NASA and Moon Donna Hare stuff I didnt know til now! Changes everything [00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about the sad state of UFOLOGY.. Its pure trash and the attendance on todays live show proves this and maybe time to give up on the real TRUTH for ufology channel TOTC? [00:08:16] (2) Main Topic Begins - The Truth on Ken Johnston and the MOON cover up claims of NASA [00:22:00] (2b) Paul finds the text HiLiters tool is broken with a pop up over the click Text but works around it - probably recent google changes again messing with it!!! [00:23:00] (2c) Back to the FULL article exposing Ken and his claims. [00:32:00] (2d) Painting out stars on negatives or film or both? Paul googles to find out more on touching up photos. [00:43:00] (3) Who is Brett Sheppard.. that Ken quotes? Paul googles for more info. [00:53:00] (4) Ken embellish his Resume? Seems so! [01:10:00] (5) Kens Image Archive - his claims vs skeptics and researchers findings on them [01:25:00] (6) Ken photoshoped himself in flight and space suits Paul zooms images to prove.. Gabber joins on the voice side. [01:46:00] (7) resume the rest of the Oberg PDF document on Ken and others. [01:51:00] (8) Paul debates Gabber claiming UFOs seen by all space men and NASA cant be trusted. [01:58:00] (9) Paul looks over the best images from Kens Archive some have be totally exposed and debunked already as NASA didnt destroy the images as claimed but will scanned instead and put online. Only the paper copies were destroyed. [02:02:00] (10) Glass towers on the moon [02:04:00] (11) Galactic Federation Gabbers rabbit hole [02:06:00] (12) Paul now loads the images into Paint.net to run filters on them to see if come out the same - and proves not the same.. but possible image pixel artifacts and fine dust reflecting some light. Tower is most likely a scanner smudge of that set of images. [02:34:00] (13) How to turn craters into Domes . Paul shows how light and dark fools the brain. [03:07:00] (14) The Truth on Donna Hare and the UFO airbrushing.. Stuff Ive never heard or read before so Im glad I did read this from Jim Oberg and changes the repeated story on shill UFO channels! and Dr Greer! [03:39:00] (15) Wrap up Kens claims.. and education claims.. Not all degrees are equal! but PhD in philosophy is not Physics and was his Fired? [03:46:00] (16) Solar Wind Collector is not a secret tower on moon photo! [03:51:00] (17) New Topic - Look over CGI fakes posted by UFOofinterest [04:17:00] (18) UCR LU - shows how ChatGPT gave an answer on how to fool public being UFOs and how it would do it.. using Media MSM and Social Media [04:23:20] (19) GUFON is promoting Rubic Cubes blocks on Mars are non natural and so Paul yet again proves hes wrong with Basalt crystal rocks found Earth match! [04:31:00] (20) Debunking GUFONs Mars Pyramids as again Basalt mountain peaks [04:33:50] (21) Debunking the Aliens promoting by Jaime M. And thirdphaseofmoon as Alien dolls and even CGI models [04:48:10] (22) Russian Fallen Angel is a fake.,. [04:51:00] (23) Debunking GUFONs video about lost found secret of Self Healing concrete. Its well known not lost and Romans knew about it and adding bones to the mix with lime. underwater concrete. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage FAIR USE

