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This is the war on free speech | MeWe CEO
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13 views • November 17, 2020
As many conservative-minded users flock to alternative social media platforms, MeWe social platform CEO Mark Weinstein comments on the 'threat to democracy' that Facebook and Twitter have become in his opinion, and why freedom of speech is exercised on his platform. Plus he reacts to CNN talent talking negatively about his and similar products. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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