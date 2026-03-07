Cuba Is Next?

Did President Trump just suggest that after the Iran mission is done, he will turn his sights to Cuba?

The Cuban leadership might have to face the one thing every commie system fears most: reality.

The revolution might finally be over because somebody had the guts to pull its plug.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (6 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6390526014112