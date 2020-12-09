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TUCKER CARLSON 12/7/2020. THE CHINA THREAT IS REAL, FOLKS!
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280 views • December 09, 2020
Diane Feinstein'S CHINESE chauffer? Eric Swalwell's CHINESE squeeze?? Small potatoes! The Chinese have huge numbers of AGENTS throughout the U.S.GOVERNMENT. Heard of the MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE? If Biden survives the investigation into this FRAUDULENT STOLEN election, he'll be the MANCHURIAN PRESIDENT! Be VERY AFRAID!
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