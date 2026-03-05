False Teachers Of Righteousness Taking Over The WWW / Social Media

The devil makes his children fishers of men: the marked and spiritually desolate are ready to be ministered to for a satanic one world religion. Religious revival for god caused by the devil's spirit of fear. We cannot serve the devil and the most High Yah. God is pleased by faith; the devil is pleased and empowered by the spirit of fear because people do what he mandates. Ministers of God who are blind leaders cannot see the devil warring against God in the least things and they wont repent because they love their lives in this world.





2 Corinthians 11:14-15

King James Version

14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.



