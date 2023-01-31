Create New Account
45/70 Sharps Replica Rifle at the range.
135 views
Shepherd Warrior
Published Yesterday

Met Ken at the range and he was shooting a blackpowder 45/70 Sharps replica rifle. Its the similar rifle seen in Quigley's down under movie. Its also the same rifle used by buffalo hunters in out west in the 1800's. 

45-70sharps riflerange time

