BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canada for NATO has conducted its largest military exercises in 40 years, practicing repelling Russia on Latvian territory - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 5 months ago

Canada has conducted its largest military exercises in 40 years, practicing repelling Russia on Latvian territory. 

Adding: 

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he would resist Ukraine's NATO membership for as long as he remains in office.

He made this remark in an interview with Chinese television, as reported by Voice of America.

The publication notes that Robert Fico opposes international sanctions against Russia, a stance also shared by Beijing.

The Slovak leader also effectively placed responsibility for the war in Ukraine on Western countries.


Fico expressed support for humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine and described its EU membership as desirable but firmly opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership, explaining that it could lead to "the outbreak of a third world war."

The Prime Minister emphasized that as long as he is Slovakia’s head of government, he will stand against Ukraine joining the Alliance.

"Ukraine can be part of the EU but cannot be a member of NATO," Robert Fico stressed.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy