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Ghislaine Maxwell Scapegoat: Crucial Evidence Buried In Wake of "Conviction"
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130 views • January 04, 2022
Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts last month, and with that begins the desperate campaign to make everyone forget about the entire Epstein saga as quickly as possible. Already, Epstein’s infamous black book of friends and contacts has been ordered sealed, to protect the names listed within it. Kash Patel served in the Trump administration and has been our top commentator on all the major trials recently. He joins us.
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