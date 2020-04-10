© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1922 "Παν-Ευρώπη" σχέδιο Kalergi
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • April 10, 2020
Μια απόδειξη γιατί η μαζική μετανάστευση στην γηραιά ήπειρο και η γενοκτονία των λαών της Ευρώπης είναι ίσως ένα προμελετημένο σχέδιο που σχεδιάστηκε 2 αιώνες πριν.
Ρίχαρντ Κουντενχόβε-Καλέργκι
Γέννηση: 16 Νοεμβρίου 1894, Τόκιο, Ιαπωνία
Απεβίωσε: 27 Ιουλίου 1972, Schruns, Αυστρία
Βραβεία: Βραβείο Καρλομάγνος, Τάγμα της Λεγεώνας της Τιμής, Order of the Sacred Treasure, Sonning Prize
Σύζυγος: Alexandra Gräfin von Tiele-Winkler (νύμφ. 1952–1968), Ίντα Ρόλαντ (νύμφ. 1915–1951)
Εκπαίδευση: Πανεπιστήμιο της Βιέννης (1917), Theresianum (1908–1913)
Ρίχαρντ Κουντενχόβε-Καλέργκι
Γέννηση: 16 Νοεμβρίου 1894, Τόκιο, Ιαπωνία
Απεβίωσε: 27 Ιουλίου 1972, Schruns, Αυστρία
Βραβεία: Βραβείο Καρλομάγνος, Τάγμα της Λεγεώνας της Τιμής, Order of the Sacred Treasure, Sonning Prize
Σύζυγος: Alexandra Gräfin von Tiele-Winkler (νύμφ. 1952–1968), Ίντα Ρόλαντ (νύμφ. 1915–1951)
Εκπαίδευση: Πανεπιστήμιο της Βιέννης (1917), Theresianum (1908–1913)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.