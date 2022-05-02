Catherine Austin Fitts and Foster Gamble - FROM GLOBALIST TYRANNY TO A THRIVING ECONOMY

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ThriveMovement
Want to see more of Foster Gamble’s work? Joining us in the FREEDOM PORTAL with a FREE 7 DAY TRIAL: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/subscription
Catherine Austin Fitts, one of the most savvy and liberating financial minds of our era – and a star of THRIVE I – joins Foster for an epic exploration of what's driving our current economic problems, as well as our way out into a thriving world. .
***Show Notes***
Catherine’s Website:
solari.com
Books:
American Suicide: Proposals for a Constitutional Convention with Dr. Edwin Vieira, Jr.
https://home.solari.com/special-solari-report-american-suicide-proposals-for-constitutional-amendments-convention-with-dr-edwin-vieira-jr/
Coming Clean
https://home.solari.com/coming-clean/
Mind Control Links
https://home.solari.com/mind-control-tactics-used-on-young-people-and-children/
Solari: Missing Money Collection
https://missingmoney.solari.com
Sir James Goldsmith's Globalization Warning
https://home.solari.com/sir-james-goldsmiths-1994-warning/
Watch Thrive 2
https://www.thriveon.com/thrive-i/