Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo: Our debut at AMFEST 2022 in Phoenix has shown the world that the Chinese Communist Party cannot represent Chinese people
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p23bbmpa631

12/29/2022 Miles Guo: Our debut at AMFEST 2022 in Phoenix has shown the world that the Chinese Communist Party cannot represent Chinese people; and as long as we live in a healthy environment, the Chinese people can sing songs that nobody else can sing, and explore a path that nobody else has taken.

#takedownCCP #DebutinPhoenix #AMFEST2022


12/29/2022文贵直播：凤凰城之战告知世人，中国人不能被共产党代表；只要环境正常，我们中国人能唱出别人唱不出的歌、能走出别人走不出的路

#灭共 #凤凰城之战 #凤凰城涅槃行动


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket