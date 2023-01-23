https://gettr.com/post/p23bbmpa631

12/29/2022 Miles Guo: Our debut at AMFEST 2022 in Phoenix has shown the world that the Chinese Communist Party cannot represent Chinese people; and as long as we live in a healthy environment, the Chinese people can sing songs that nobody else can sing, and explore a path that nobody else has taken.

#takedownCCP #DebutinPhoenix #AMFEST2022





12/29/2022文贵直播：凤凰城之战告知世人，中国人不能被共产党代表；只要环境正常，我们中国人能唱出别人唱不出的歌、能走出别人走不出的路

#灭共 #凤凰城之战 #凤凰城涅槃行动



