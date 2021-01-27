EP 2294-6PM BREAKING: 5 Senate Republicans Vote With Democrats To Impeach Trump Despite Unconstitutionality

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TUESDAY - JANUARY 26, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=2430968802
On Tuesday Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) raised a point of order that the impeachment of private citizen Donald Trump is unconstitutional. Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then moved to table or kill Paul’s point of order. Schumer only needed a simple majority vote to set Paul’s point of order aside. FIVE Republicans voted with Democrats and against Rand Paul. The list included: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey. The US Senate then moved the impeachment trial to February 9th at 1 PM. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16746
SPECIAL GUEST: Sarah Corriher is a conservative, writer, political commentator, audio show host, and author who has a particular admiration for the United States because she came from elsewhere, and thus she does not take the unique virtues of America for granted. She is a English-American YouTuber who makes commentary videos focused on American politics, morality, and Christianity. Her political opinions are conservative with libertarian leanings. https://sarahcorriher.com/
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