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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour "Vaxx Mandates, a holy war?" Nov. 9th.
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60 views • November 11, 2021
A great 2nd hour. WOW Listen to Biden at 18:50, and to the Kids at 30:20. try not to get mad!! How else do you spell super-sick - "brainwash"?
Watch the first hour, unedited here"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQgeyRCZT7Es/
it starts -in progress around 9 minutes in. Excellent comments by Scott and Holly. Computer crashed here!!
Watch the first hour, unedited here"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQgeyRCZT7Es/
it starts -in progress around 9 minutes in. Excellent comments by Scott and Holly. Computer crashed here!!
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