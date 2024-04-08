4/7/2024
Matthew 13:24-30 Weeds Among The Wheat
Intro: Let them grow together. Why doesn’t God get rid of evil in the world? Well…..He is going to when the last person has come to faith in Jesus Christ. But why doesn’t He do it now? Why does He allow suffering and death and war and tragedies? This passage answers that question for everyone.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.