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Wow! Watch A Bee Save Another Bees Life!
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172 views • December 21, 2021
This is an experiment I did to see how many bees are in my area... so I placed plates of honey mixed with water on my patio table to see if they would come. Boy did they ever! That day I estimated about 250 bees more or less.
I also learned that Bees really care for each other.
Folks lets save the bees... no more pesticides please!!!! Thank you!!! Lets all go organic in our farms and gardens where no pesticide are ever used! Einstein said something like if the bees disappear we only have about 4 years left before we run out of food... because bees are our main pollinators.
I also learned that Bees really care for each other.
Folks lets save the bees... no more pesticides please!!!! Thank you!!! Lets all go organic in our farms and gardens where no pesticide are ever used! Einstein said something like if the bees disappear we only have about 4 years left before we run out of food... because bees are our main pollinators.
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