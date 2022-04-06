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15 year old girl killed by PFIZER VAXX induced ENCEPHALITIS & ANEURYSM
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1854 views • April 06, 2022
SOBRINA ASHLEY CARBAJAL GARCIA: vuela alto pero muy alto, que ahora ya descantasen CIELO con DIOS NUESTRO SEÑOR! Te van a extrañar rnucho tus papis: JORGE Y FLOR, dejas. un vacio en el corazón a toda la !amiba, pero siempre te recordaremos. ti fi fi ASHLEY que DIOS te abra las puertas de ia gloria y te lleve a escamar mi quiceañera hermosa.
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NIECE ASHLEY CARBAJAL GARCIA: fly high but very high, may they now rest in HEAVEN with GOD OUR LORD! Your parents will miss you a lot: JORGE AND FLOR, leave. a void in the heart to all the !amiba, but we will always remember you. ti fi fi ASHLEY may GOD open the gates of glory for you and lead you to scale my beautiful quiceañera.
###
SOURCES:
https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/asheley-garcia-15-year-old-died-5-days-after-receiving-the-pfizer-vaccine/
https://diariodevallarta.com/en/la-muerte-de-asheley-carbajal-garcia-si-no-se-hubiera-vacunado-estaria-viva/
https://www.24-horas.mx/2022/03/15/asheley-murio-por-la-negligencia-del-sector-salud-de-guerrero/
https://www.tiktok.com/@evelyncastro2007/video/7074814123682352426
When asked to investigate her case, this reptile (below) said, "the vaccine does not present as stroke."
Welfare Secretariat, Iván Hernández Díaz
Iván Hernández Díaz, Chilpancingo de los Bravo

Mirrored - Boot Camp
Keywords
deathvaccinepfizer
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