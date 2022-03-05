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And We Know 5.3.2022 WHEN will THEY be HELD ACCOUNTABLE: SCOTUS, DURHAM, GATES, MSM, Hell opened! PRAY!
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3 views • May 04, 2022
LT of And We Know 5.3.2022.
• The Supreme Court documents have been leaked…leading to a frenzy of activity and guessing…who leaked it.. why? What distraction did it bring? We will go down the road to find out how big of an impact this could be… love watching the mainstream media melt… more on elections and the Gates that never quits killing humans...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13dafx-5.3.22-when-will-they-be-held-accountable-scotus-durham-gates-msm-hell-open.html
• The Supreme Court documents have been leaked…leading to a frenzy of activity and guessing…who leaked it.. why? What distraction did it bring? We will go down the road to find out how big of an impact this could be… love watching the mainstream media melt… more on elections and the Gates that never quits killing humans...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13dafx-5.3.22-when-will-they-be-held-accountable-scotus-durham-gates-msm-hell-open.html
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