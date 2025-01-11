How Does Trump's Land Grab fit Bible Prophecy?

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Land Grab fits Bible Prophecy

Who are the Kings that fall for the anti Christ to rise. Who is the women of the Book of Revelation? Will the false prophet bring fire down and burn the whore / women? How and why will the Ten Kings hate the Whore. Will the old Roman Empire consolidate and turn on the Women / Jerusalem? God says in Zecharia that all the Kings of the earth will attack Jerusalem? Will all the armies of the world really be ten kingdoms? How does Trumps move for Canada and Greenland fit this alignment of the Ten Kings? We Talk Ai God, Ai the tower of Babel, Who is the Women / Whore and why.. Daniel 7 considered an end of days passage. Will you send your son’s and daughters to fight for Isreal and the Oct 7th false flag? Did the 60 minute interview tell you who really runs this world via the central bankers? Did Trump push back on Netanyahu?



