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The Official Uvalde Mass Shooting Narrative Has COMPLETELY COLLAPSED – FULL SHOW 5/27/22
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360 views • May 27, 2022
Ted Nugent joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give his take on the Uvalde school shooting as well as respond to fellow musician Lee Greenwood's refusal to play for the NRA. Next, Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give the latest details of the Durham probe into Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how essentially all vaccines are tainted with a variety of viruses by a group of eugenics scientists who want to change human DNA. In the final hour of the Alex Jones Show, Steve Quayle joins Mike Adams to discuss unanswered questions in the Uvalde school shooting.
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