The gift of giving is an art
Karine Savard
Published 20 hours ago |

The best presents, according to me, are self made or at least something personal with a nice text on a card or better yet, a letter. Unfortunately in this consumption driven society it is all about expensive stuff nobody needs. 

I wanted to share this personal story to illustrate how good intentions (maybe) with the wrong present can still have the opposite effect. In this case, anonymous, even worse! 😂🤣😂🤣😂 If he happens to watch this video, you reduced your chances to 0 😂🤣😂😂🤣 


Keywords
specialcareoriginalpersonalgifts

