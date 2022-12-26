The gift of giving is an art

The best presents, according to me, are self made or at least something personal with a nice text on a card or better yet, a letter. Unfortunately in this consumption driven society it is all about expensive stuff nobody needs.
I wanted to share this personal story to illustrate how good intentions (maybe) with the wrong present can still have the opposite effect. In this case, anonymous, even worse! 😂🤣😂🤣😂 If he happens to watch this video, you reduced your chances to 0 😂🤣😂😂🤣
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.