Canada Revenue Agency Auditor QUITS MY AUDIT Because I Know My Rights!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
285 followers
91 views • 13 hours ago

This Auditor, ALLISON, flew from VANCOUVER to the town of Powell River to criminally harass as many small business people as possible. My client asked me to call this clown, and so I did.


CALL AUDITOR ALLISON

604.220.7021

ASK HER QUESTIONS

ABOUT WHY SHE LIES!


Auditors HAVE NO POWER!

Auditors Are Cowards!

Auditors Are Criminals!


I get rid of Auditors for the low-low price of $2500.00


Hire me to fight your battles for you - www.KevinJJohnston.com

taxtaxesincometaxcracanadarevenueagency
