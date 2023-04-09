White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1842 - Zoey Keating - Report on the crime

Zoey was sitting in her mother’s shopping cart, when Wallace snatched her and held a knife to her body as he attempted to leave the grocery store. Another customer blocked his escape with his shopping cart, allowing police time to arrive and attempt to negotiate a peaceful end. When Wallace began a 60-second countdown, police moved in, with one officer distracting Wallace, while another shot him point-blank in the head, leaving Zoey covered in blood, but unharmed.
