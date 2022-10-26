In this special report:Video updated 10/26/2022





Is This Why Kanye is Mad At The Jews?





Credits:

Jordan Peterson

Black Pilled

France24

CNN

Immortal Technique

Tom Macdonald

Others Where Due





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