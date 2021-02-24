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3000 Year Old Egyptian Pyramid Texts Have Been Translated, They're Stanger Than We Thought
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292 views • February 24, 2021
3000 Year Old Egyptian Pyramid Texts Have Been Translated, They're Stanger Than We Thought
The stories you are about to hear were translated from hieroglyphs found in the temples, pyramids and ruins of Egypt. Thought to be around 3000 years old, they are the oldest body of extant literature from Egypt still in existence. Given their extraordinary antiquity, it seems strange that they are not better known to the public. Pyramid Texts contain some very strange stories and confusing writings, but Egyptologists are now fairly certain that they understand the true meaning of them.
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The stories you are about to hear were translated from hieroglyphs found in the temples, pyramids and ruins of Egypt. Thought to be around 3000 years old, they are the oldest body of extant literature from Egypt still in existence. Given their extraordinary antiquity, it seems strange that they are not better known to the public. Pyramid Texts contain some very strange stories and confusing writings, but Egyptologists are now fairly certain that they understand the true meaning of them.
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCC5...
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