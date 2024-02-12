There's Something Deep & Dark

Ukraine: This Is A Fetish

* All the masks came off this weekend.

* The border/invasion bill was a fig leaf — and complete ruse.

* The Ukraine situation is bigger than pay-offs and money laundering.

* There is something so dark.

* The uniparty has a sick obsession re: funneling $ into Ukraine.





WATCH:



◦ Ukraine Is The Head Of The Snake

◦ Hunter’s Role Funding Bio-Labs





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3384: Lies In The Senate (12 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4czepi-episode-3384-lies-in-the-senate.html