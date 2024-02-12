There's Something Deep & Dark

Ukraine: This Is A Fetish
* All the masks came off this weekend.
* The border/invasion bill was a fig leaf — and complete ruse.
* The Ukraine situation is bigger than pay-offs and money laundering.
* There is something so dark.
* The uniparty has a sick obsession re: funneling $ into Ukraine.
WATCH:
◦ Ukraine Is The Head Of The Snake
◦ Hunter’s Role Funding Bio-Labs
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3384: Lies In The Senate (12 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4czepi-episode-3384-lies-in-the-senate.html
