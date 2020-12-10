© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOUR GOVT. LIES AND ALWAYS HAS!!!! #WAKEUP
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • December 10, 2020
YOUR GOVT. LIES AND ALWAYS HAS!!!! #WAKEUP
Credits ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
Quote ,, The government is so out of control. It is so bloated and infested with fraud and deceit and corruption and abuse of power. Ted Nugent
Credits ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
Quote ,, The government is so out of control. It is so bloated and infested with fraud and deceit and corruption and abuse of power. Ted Nugent
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.