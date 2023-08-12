BGT - Susan Boyle - Classic audition

Classic BGT Audition from Susan Boyle, enjoy this uplifting clip.
We all need some time off from the WEF trying to kill us all, with Poison shots, Bio weapons and starvation...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.