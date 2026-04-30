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Red Pill Nation Hangout 485-1
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
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Red Pill Nation Hangout #485-1

1. 15:48 Rebel Wilson caught on recording planning a false accusation campaign against producers https://youtu.be/VcnR1o2dwHI?si=pYOAGL_2wnE0dHdu

2. 48:17 Two Muslims throw explosive device into Anti Muslim Protest in New York City. Zohran Mamdani tries to play race card

3. 58:20 Canada Content

A - Natives on BC reservation evict Trailer Park residents and use new government deal to justify it

B - CBC attempts to portray Jaskirat Singh truck driver that killed multiple members of Humboldt Broncos as victim

C - Another MP (Lori Idloit NDP) crosses the floor to join the Liberal Party


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1. 15:48 Rebel Wilson caught on recording planning a false accusation campaign against producers

2. 48:17 Two Muslims throw explosive device into Anti Muslim Protest in New York City. Zohran Mamdani tries to play race card

3. 58:20 Canada Content

A - Natives on BC reservation evict Trailer Park residents and use new government deal to justify it

B - CBC attempts to portray Jaskirat Singh truck driver that killed multiple members of Humboldt Broncos as victim

C - Another MP (Lori Idloit NDP) crosses the floor to join the Liberal Party

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