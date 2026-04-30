© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #485-1
1. 15:48 Rebel Wilson caught on recording planning a false accusation campaign against producers https://youtu.be/VcnR1o2dwHI?si=pYOAGL_2wnE0dHdu
2. 48:17 Two Muslims throw explosive device into Anti Muslim Protest in New York City. Zohran Mamdani tries to play race card
3. 58:20 Canada Content
A - Natives on BC reservation evict Trailer Park residents and use new government deal to justify it
B - CBC attempts to portray Jaskirat Singh truck driver that killed multiple members of Humboldt Broncos as victim
C - Another MP (Lori Idloit NDP) crosses the floor to join the Liberal Party
https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
Also feel free to subscribe and support here
https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/
https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828
https://t.me/+dLZitWg_16tjNjNh
1. 15:48 Rebel Wilson caught on recording planning a false accusation campaign against producers
2. 48:17 Two Muslims throw explosive device into Anti Muslim Protest in New York City. Zohran Mamdani tries to play race card
3. 58:20 Canada Content
A - Natives on BC reservation evict Trailer Park residents and use new government deal to justify it
B - CBC attempts to portray Jaskirat Singh truck driver that killed multiple members of Humboldt Broncos as victim
C - Another MP (Lori Idloit NDP) crosses the floor to join the Liberal Party