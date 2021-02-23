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Critical Thinking Is Dangerous! Read Less To Learn More! New Research by "Experts"!
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140 views • February 23, 2021
Recent NYT article reveals how insane progressive thought has become. Critical Thinking is so yesterday. Let the fact-checkers teach you how ignorance is strength!!
Please check out my website here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
THANK YOU! References below:
Digital Polarization Initiative: https://adpaascu.wordpress.com/category/digital-polarization-initiative
NYT Don’t go Down the Rabbit Hole: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/opinion/fake-news-media-attention.html
Slim, Clinton, Guistra: https://nlpc.org/2015/12/08/did-clintons-arrange-sweetheart-deal-canadian-tycoon-frank-giustra/
REUTERS: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-pcr-idUSKBN24420X
Inventor of PCR test Kary Mullis: https://www.bitchute.com/video/u7Jznw9jJ9Nf/
IPOT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5KNUY62B4xlP/
Please check out my website here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
THANK YOU! References below:
Digital Polarization Initiative: https://adpaascu.wordpress.com/category/digital-polarization-initiative
NYT Don’t go Down the Rabbit Hole: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/opinion/fake-news-media-attention.html
Slim, Clinton, Guistra: https://nlpc.org/2015/12/08/did-clintons-arrange-sweetheart-deal-canadian-tycoon-frank-giustra/
REUTERS: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-pcr-idUSKBN24420X
Inventor of PCR test Kary Mullis: https://www.bitchute.com/video/u7Jznw9jJ9Nf/
IPOT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5KNUY62B4xlP/
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