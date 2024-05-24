Culture War | Former Atheist and U.S. Navy Fighter Pilot Opens Catholic Classical School | Lt. Commander Ali Ghaffari | Fighting for the American Renaissance of Truth From Faith | Divine Mercy Academy

We are honored to welcome to the show Lieutenant Commander Ali Ghaffari who transitioned from fighting in our skyways to school hallways. He shares how he saw a decided lack of attention to faith in his daughters’ Catholic school and how God called him to start a Classical Catholic School. Ali tells us that he knew there was a short window in time to educate his daughters in Truth to from God. You can connect with Divine Mercy Academy at:

