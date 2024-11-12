BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CENTCOM released footage of their operations against Yemen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
88 views • 5 months ago

CENTCOM released footage of their operations against Yemen. 

Adding: more about this. 

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said missiles and drones had been launched against the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea and two US destroyers in the Red Sea, the Chinese Xinhua news agency reported.

According to him, “the formed air force carried out two military operations, during the first of which the American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, which was in the Arabian Sea, was attacked.”

"This was done using cruise missiles and drones while the American enemy was preparing to carry out hostile operations against our country. They also attacked two American destroyers in the Red Sea using ballistic missiles and drones," Saria said.

Adding: 

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has resigned from his position as Primate of the Church of England following a scandal involving the covering up of sexual abuse cases within the Church. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
