2023.01.30 Five good news has already happened at the beginning of the new year. The first is the launch of Gettr Coin. The second is the court order against those fake pro-democracy activists such as Sara. The third is that seizing the CCP’s overseas assets is on the way.

新年已经发生五大喜事，盖特币、制裁伪类、查封中共海外资产。




