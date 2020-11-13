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COVID TESTING CENTER -- SHEFFIELD ENGLAND
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154 views • November 13, 2020
So this is the 3rd test center filmed in Sheffield can you say tumbleweed blowing in the wind absolutely deserted !!!. I was here my usual 2 hours 10 cars going in 2 of which staff!!!!
Why are we being held hostage by a criminal cabal with figures that do not add up ?. why is the economy being destroyed why are patients awaiting vital surgeries now finding its too late for them and what could have been fixed is now terminal ......!!!!!
A vaccine 90% probability of success against a virus with a survival rate of 97.5% and that is "FACT"
#COVID19#UKLOCKDOWN2#FILMYOURTESTCENTER
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
Why are we being held hostage by a criminal cabal with figures that do not add up ?. why is the economy being destroyed why are patients awaiting vital surgeries now finding its too late for them and what could have been fixed is now terminal ......!!!!!
A vaccine 90% probability of success against a virus with a survival rate of 97.5% and that is "FACT"
#COVID19#UKLOCKDOWN2#FILMYOURTESTCENTER
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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