Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.3 RICCARDO BOSI MUZZLED at Perth rally: were the organisers bought? MVI_5129-30merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
233 Subscribers
Shop now
40 views
Published 15 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c7122c8e-99ae-4720-9a4d-ec846e4dd203

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9e5ada2d-e914-4870-9e97-4aca649e20cd

This is my wrap up of a most disappointing World Wide Rally for Freedom at Forrest Place, Perth, on Saturday 23rd September, 2023.

Disclaimer: Any negative assessments of individuals or organisations, implicit or explicit, that I make in this video, may be mistaken, and unwarranted. I apologise if I am incorrect.

Keywords
healthmedicinepneumoniastrokespcr testsexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationsspike proteincovid boostershospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingrat testscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentrelaxation of mask-wearingeris variantmonovalent covid vaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket