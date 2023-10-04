P.3 RICCARDO BOSI MUZZLED at Perth rally: were the organisers bought? MVI_5129-30merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c7122c8e-99ae-4720-9a4d-ec846e4dd203

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9e5ada2d-e914-4870-9e97-4aca649e20cd

This is my wrap up of a most disappointing World Wide Rally for Freedom at Forrest Place, Perth, on Saturday 23rd September, 2023.

Disclaimer: Any negative assessments of individuals or organisations, implicit or explicit, that I make in this video, may be mistaken, and unwarranted. I apologise if I am incorrect.