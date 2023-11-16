The representative for the State of Palestine at the UN slammed the propaganda efforts of the United States regarding Palestine:
- "You don't get to say 'We stand with Palestinian Civilians' unless you stop sending arms to Israel as it commits genocide".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.