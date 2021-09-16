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THE TRUTH ABOUT IVERMECTIN | True Pathfinder
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76 views • September 16, 2021
In this video we evaluate the evidence for Ivermectin as a powerful remedy against Covid. What does the data show? Is Ivermectin highly effective or completely useless? Find out!
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#health #holistichealth #covid19 #ivermectin #covid #coronavirus #covidtreatment #ivermectintruth
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #covid19 #ivermectin #covid #coronavirus #covidtreatment #ivermectintruth
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