BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian soldiers captured the UKR headquarters in Gulyaypole direction - in Russian only, ENG text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 2 days ago

Russian forces in the Gulyaypole direction captured the battalion's command post along with its property, communication equipment, and information storage facilities.

In the video, the Russians claim that they are in the center of Gulyaypole.

More description from Rybar:

Successes East of Zaporizhia📝

On the East Zaporizhia direction, the "Vostok" troops continue their offensive. Special attention is focused on Huliaipole, from where some very significant footage recently emerged.

Russian soldiers captured the headquarters of the 102nd Brigade of the AFU: the enemy didn't even manage to turn off some office equipment, and the assault troops seized all documentation in paper and electronic formats. This event most likely occurred about a week ago.

Today, footage appeared online showing a flag raised on the shoulders of a monument to Nestor Makhno, a native of Huliaipole. It's clearly visible that a significant part of the city is already under stable control of Russian units.

❗️And in the aforementioned headquarters recording (https://t.me/voin_dv/18167), there are practically no sounds of combat. One shouldn't get ahead of oneself, but taken together, this suggests that good news can be expected from this sector.

Besides storming Huliaipole, "Vostok" group units broke through the defense line of Ukrainian formations in the occupied part of Zaporizhia Region in another location.

After repelling AFU counterattacks at Dobropillia (not to be confused with the city in DPR), units of the 37th Mechanized Brigade took the settlement of Kosovtseve and are now repelling AFU attacks from the direction of Prydorozhnie and Ternuvate.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Jacob Thomas
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy