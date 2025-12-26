Russian forces in the Gulyaypole direction captured the battalion's command post along with its property, communication equipment, and information storage facilities.

In the video, the Russians claim that they are in the center of Gulyaypole.

More description from Rybar:

Successes East of Zaporizhia📝

On the East Zaporizhia direction, the "Vostok" troops continue their offensive. Special attention is focused on Huliaipole, from where some very significant footage recently emerged.

Russian soldiers captured the headquarters of the 102nd Brigade of the AFU: the enemy didn't even manage to turn off some office equipment, and the assault troops seized all documentation in paper and electronic formats. This event most likely occurred about a week ago.

Today, footage appeared online showing a flag raised on the shoulders of a monument to Nestor Makhno, a native of Huliaipole. It's clearly visible that a significant part of the city is already under stable control of Russian units.

❗️And in the aforementioned headquarters recording (https://t.me/voin_dv/18167), there are practically no sounds of combat. One shouldn't get ahead of oneself, but taken together, this suggests that good news can be expected from this sector.

Besides storming Huliaipole, "Vostok" group units broke through the defense line of Ukrainian formations in the occupied part of Zaporizhia Region in another location.

After repelling AFU counterattacks at Dobropillia (not to be confused with the city in DPR), units of the 37th Mechanized Brigade took the settlement of Kosovtseve and are now repelling AFU attacks from the direction of Prydorozhnie and Ternuvate.